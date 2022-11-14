(Video) Klopp, Rush, Aldridge, Carol and Caroline star in hilarious lonely Christmas ad

Liverpool are going to be spending this festive period much like many other Premier League team, without football, and Jurgen Klopp has featured alongside some club legends in a brilliant Christmas advert from the club.

Starring alongside the boss is Carol and Caroline our favourite members of the kitchen staff, Mona Nemmer – club nutritionist, and ex-players Ian Rush, John Aldridge and Chris Kirkland.

It’s safe to assume that the boss is going to be a little busier than has been suggested in the video but it’s still a comical look at how different this festive period will be, compared to ones that have come before.

The former players still looked decent on the pitch too!

You can watch the advert featuring Klopp and the rest via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

