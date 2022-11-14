Klopp wants ‘incredible’ 19-year-old midfielder blowing teammates away in La Liga 2 – reports

Liverpool are said to be keen on snapping up teenage midfield sensation Alberto Moleiro.

This comes courtesy of MD (via Football Espana) with the outlet claiming that Manchester City, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are interested.

It’s potentially bad news for the Reds, however, given that Los Blancos are said to be at the head of the queue for the Las Palmas star.

The 19-year-old has been greatly impressed with the La Liga 2-based outfit, catching the eye of Jurgen Klopp (as claimed by AS) and teammate Nuke Mfulu.

“Little Alberto Moleiro plays at an incredible level for his age. He told me he was just 17 years old. He’s awesome,” the 28-year-old told Tinta Amarilla (via HITC).

The prospect of Liverpool adding yet another highly-rated midfielder to their group is an exciting one – provided that it is accompanied by a couple of highly-ranked senior options.

Beyond Jude Bellingham in the summer, Fabinho’s form has proven that we do need a quality alternative within the 20-24 age range (with Stefan Bajcetic still too young to be relied upon on a regular basis, if need be).

