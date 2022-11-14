Liverpool forward has just agreed new contract with the club

Highly-rated Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has just agreed to sign his first professional contract with the club.

This update comes courtesy of the club’s official website following the teenager’s phenomenal cameo appearance in the Reds’ Carabao Cup victory over Derby County.

The 17-year-old impressed with his aggressive dribbling in the clash with the League One-based outfit, registering the most attempted dribbles and the second-highest completion rate during the tie despite only coming on for 16 minutes.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Liverpool point during blockbuster interview slamming Man Utd

The former Celtic youth prodigy agreed a move to Anfield back in March for a compensation fee of £600,000 – a sum that is looking beyond a bargain following his senior debut for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

If his most recent performance is any indication, certainly, fans are going to have a lot of fun with the livewire of a forward.

With us set to face Manchester City in the next round of the competition, it’s perhaps unlikely we’ll see a first start for the club after the World Cup, though hopefully he can be granted another opportunity to showcase his talents in the final stages of the contest.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more