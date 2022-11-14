(Video) “I’m not done yet” – James Milner on reaching 600 Premier League appearances

James Milner is certainly a role model within our squad and viewed as the elder statesman of the dressing room, with his latest appearance for Liverpool being his 308th for the Reds but also his 600th in the Premier League.

Speaking with Viaplay Fotball, our vice captain reflected on the milestone figure: “It’s nice to get over that milestone of 600 but I’m not done yet and hopefully I can keep contributing to Liverpool”.

It’s great that our No.7 is still so determined to continue to impress and perform for Jurgen Klopp and it’s clear that he doesn’t feel like a man ready to make his final appearance in a red shirt.

It was another brilliant cameo against Southampton and the 36-year-old has an important role within our squad, one that he rarely meets with anything other than a sound performance.

You can watch Milner’s thoughts on reaching 600 Premier League games via @ViaplayFotball on Twitter:

🗣 – It's nice to get over that milestone. Gratulerer med din 600. kamp i Premier League, @jamesmilner! (@ViaplayJonas) pic.twitter.com/YhWfEQmphM — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) November 12, 2022

