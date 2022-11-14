(Video) Neville says Alexander-Arnold would ‘never play in a knockout game for England’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a consistent performance over many years for Liverpool but there are still so many doubts about his assumed ability to be able to play in big pressure games, despite the calibre of opposition he’s faced for the Reds.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gary Neville continued to praise yet criticise our No.66: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is that [a generational talent]. If you look at what he is in his position, there’s nothing like it in terms of delivery.

“Playing him as a right wing-back gives you the opportunity to get him into the team, you’d never play him at right-back, I don’t think, in a knockout game for England. But he may, if he starts that tournament well, and you’ve got Walker or White behind him in that channel they do get out there comfortably.”

It’s strange to call a player a generational talent but then say he isn’t able to play a knockout match for his country in the same sentence and it shows the mixed opinions that are in place over our right-back.

Jurgen Klopp has the faith and belief in his player that he will be able to succeed in any game he wants him to play in but it seems many pundits and those in charge of his national side don’t agree.

You can watch Neville’s thoughts on Alexander-Arnold (from 17:06) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

