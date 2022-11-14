Odds on Liverpool signing one of Bellingham, Tielemans or Luiz in January

Liverpool have been handed favourable odds to sign one of Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans or Douglas Luiz in the upcoming January transfer window.

This comes courtesy of Sky Bet with the Reds being handed 4/1, 8/1 and 20/1 odds to sign the respective three midfielders mentioned.

The Merseysiders are expected to seriously pursue one addition in the middle of the park at the earliest opportunity.

It’s difficult to imagine us snapping up our top midfield target in the Borussia Dortmund prodigy as early as the winter window.

Whilst Tielemans and Luiz are both admirable options for a department that has let the club down this term, we’d argue that we should be setting our sights a little higher than the pair, if possible.

Bringing cover for Fabinho should, perhaps, be our biggest priority given the Brazilian international’s drop-off in form and his general importance to the functioning of the entire team, providing a layer of security ahead of the backline and giving his fellow midfielders licence to thrive.

It’s worth emphasising we should absolutely jump on the opportunity to sign Bellingham IF he is available in January, though it’s highly unlikely as things stand.

