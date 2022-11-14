One has ‘got his form back’ and the other is a ‘nightmare for any defence’ as two Reds make team of the week

Liverpool enjoyed a brilliant victory over Southampton to ensure that we went into the World Cup with a spring in our step and a decent position from which to build upon after Christmas, two Reds from within the game were selected in the Premier League team of the week.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks first selected Andy Robertson and said: ‘This lad has been out of sorts for a while now – for some reason he’s certainly not been himself.

‘Against a Southampton side who seemed to respond to the arrival of new boss Nathan Jones, Andy Robertson looked like his confidence had returned. When Robertson is on his game there isn’t a better left-back in the country.

‘He produced two excellent assists, his first for Roberto Firmino and his second for Darwin Nunez. With Scotland out of the World Cup, I’m not entirely sure Robertson will relish twiddling his thumbs for a month having got his form back’.

For our left-back, he’s been a mainstay of Jurgen Klopp’s team for many years now and, even despite a run of bad results and the constant pressure from Kostas Tsimikas to take his place, there have never been too many doubts around his selection in the side.

It seems harsh to say he’s been ‘out of sorts’ as the Scot does have seven assists in 16 games this season and the poor performances on the pitch have rarely been attributed to his individual displays.

Regardless of all this though, his performance against the Saints was admirable and he once again showed why the boss is right to keep handing him the starting role in our bigger games.

His second choice was Darwin Nunez: ‘The young Darwin Nunez is starting to find his rhythm at Anfield and, as a consequence, the goals are beginning to come naturally as he doesn’t seem to be trying so hard to impress any more.

‘The 23-year-old Uruguay international undoubtedly has all the elements to become a top-class striker and might one day even fill the role left by Sadio Mane – although that is a big ask.

‘Southampton did have a go, but didn’t have the class or firepower to really trouble the former European champions. Nunez, on the other hand, desperately wants to get on the end of things which is a nightmare for any defence’.

It’s great to see that the Uruguayan is finally getting the respect he deserves from the wider media, after clearly winning the hearts of all Kopites with his tirelessly impressive performances.

He acts like a battering ram against the opposition and is never afraid to make a run in behind, nor to stand up a defender and try to beat him with his pace and skill.

It seemed as though we really wanted to play our No.27 centrally in this campaign but he has performed well on the left in recent games, as we tried to plug the gap of the injured Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Let’s hope his form and confidence continues after the World Cup and that we see the former Benfica man continue to thrive at Anfield.

The two men who sit next to each other in the dressing room had a great week on the pitch and let’s hope we see this again in late December.

