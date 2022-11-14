James Pearce offers return dates for Jota, Diaz, Keita & Matip

Liverpool’s misfortunes this season can’t be pinned down to one solitary factor, though it equally can’t be denied that injuries have played a big part in the turbulent start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Diogo Jota and a number of other big names have been huge misses for Jurgen Klopp’s men and it seems fans will be forced to wait a while longer for the Portuguese international’s return – potentially another two or so months, according to James Pearce.

“There are a stack of reasons why Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will be a different proposition in the second half of the season,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“With just seven members of his squad off to the World Cup, many of the club’s star names will get a three-week break before next month’s winter training camp in Dubai.

“Plenty of rest and then Klopp’s “second pre-season”. By then Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Naby Keita should be fully fit and raring to go. Diogo Jota is set to follow in late January or February.”

The Merseysiders have been buoyed by Darwin Nunez finding his feet in recent weeks with a switch to the left-flank – allowing Mo Salah to thrive more centrally – appearing to get the best out of his abilities.

Where that leaves our electric wide man Luis Diaz once back in training is a question that may leave Jurgen Klopp spending long nights hovering over a tactics board.

Still, it’ll be a welcome challenge after limited options forced us to experiment with a number of formations in a bid to rediscover some consistency prior to the World Cup.

Having options available once more, provided that another injury crisis doesn’t arise late in December, will be a boon to this squad and its chances of squirming back into the top four.

