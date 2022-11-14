‘Been told…’ – Florian Plettenberg drops Liverpool transfer claim as 10-goal Bundesliga star could move in January

Liverpool could complete a transfer in the upcoming window with interest in RB Leipzig’s Noah Okafor reported.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg with the Reds expected to pursue a midfielder in the January transfer window.

X News #Okafor: Transfer in winter is possible! No negotiations now but there’s is an interest from clubs like #MCFC, #LFC & AC Milan. Been told that United is not in. World Cup very important now. Price tag could be around €35-40m. Top season with Salzburg so far. @SkySportDE🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/Lqx0xmznQ4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 14, 2022

The Merseysiders may have to compete with the likes of English champions Manchester City and AC Milan for the forward’s signature.

READ MORE: Odds on Liverpool signing one of Bellingham, Tielemans or Luiz in January

For between £30.7-£35.1m, it’s a relative bargain for a highly-rated attacker on 12 goal contributions (10 goals and two assists) in 22 appearances (across all competitions).

Put simply, however, it’s not a position we’re in desperate need of reinforcing in the middle of the campaign, talented option or no.

Julian Ward and Co. have to prioritise a new midfielder, if an ideal addition is available for a reasonable price, in the upcoming window.

With Fabinho struggling for form in the first-half of the season, having another senior defensive midfielder in the squad to rotate the No.3 could prove invaluable should his struggles persist beyond the World Cup.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more