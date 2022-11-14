Cristiano Ronaldo makes Liverpool point during blockbuster interview slamming Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly succeeded in his aim of turning heads with his latest interview.

The Portuguese international slammed Manchester United and current boss Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV.

In quotes captured by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, the former Real Madrid star accused the Red Devils of failing to keep the pace with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

More from Cristiano Ronaldo big interview with @PiersMorgan. "I want the best for Manchester Utd. This is why I come, but you have some things inside the club that don’t help reach the top level as Man City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal". 🚨🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mDCkmwJHDt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2022

Our infrastructure has evolved significantly since FSG took over the reins from Tom Hicks and George Gillett, with the stunning AXA training facility, an expanded stadium (set to grow to 61,000 seats once the Anfield Road End is completely renovated), and so on.

As such, we can understand Ronaldo’s frustrations to a certain degree if there remains a lack of ambition from within, though that’s certainly something he should take up with the Glazer family rather than the manager.

Ultimately, we couldn’t be more grateful for our current ownership situation, by comparison, and the group of respectful characters Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team have amassed over the years.

