(Video) Thiago leaves James Ward-Prowse on the floor after scandalous skill

Thiago Alcantara could have a lengthy highlights reel from every single game he plays and that was true in the final match before the World Cup against Southampton.

Clips in the second-half showed our No.6 dummying the ball, turning two players and spraying a ball out wide to Harvey Elliott but another video has emerged from the first-half of the game.

This time it was James Ward-Prowse who was on the receiving end of our midfield maestro’s devastating skill and his trademark move was on show once again.

On this occasion, it also led to Darwin Nunez’s first goal on the day and proved to be not just a beautiful moment but also a crucial one.

You can watch the video of Thiago courtesy of Now Sports (via @JarryBatterson on Twitter):

