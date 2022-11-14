(Video) Virgil van Dijk and De Bruyne party in Manchester on eve of World Cup

For any traditional football fans the sight of two rival footballers partying together would be a disgusting one but in this modern era it’s not too unusual to see both Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne together.

The pair were recorded in Manchester singing and dancing with sparklers and looked to be in a relaxed mood ahead of their respective nations readying to jet off to Qatar for the World Cup.

After Liverpool’s victory and Manchester City’s defeat in the past weekend, it’s fair to assume the mood of each player would have been a little different but they both seemed relaxed and to be enjoying their down time here.

Maybe the Belgian could be convinced on a move to Anfield?

You can watch the video of van Dijk and De Bruyne via @KDBmedia_ on Twitter:

De Bruyne & virgil van dijk yesterday pic.twitter.com/2KHTum8NbP — 𝟭𝟳 (@KDBmedia_) November 13, 2022

