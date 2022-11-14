(Video) What Nunez & Elliott did after Southampton win as bromance grows

Posted by
(Video) What Nunez & Elliott did after Southampton win as bromance grows

Darwin Nunez’s bromance with Harvey Elliott appears to show no signs of stopping after the pair were spotted taking snaps together yet again after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Footage shared by the club’s YouTube shows the teenager pulling in his £64m teammate for a quick photo op after the latter registered an impressive brace against the South Coast outfit.

The 23-year-old looks set to take the international stage by storm after finishing the first-half of the campaign on a strong note.

You can catch the clip below (at 9:19), courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top