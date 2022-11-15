Fabio Carvalho makes major career decision by text

Fabio Carvalho has communicated his desire to stop representing his nation at U21 level by text.

This comes courtesy of a brief statement released by the Portuguese Federation ahead of upcoming clashes with the Czech Republic and Japan.

As such, one might imagine that the former Fulham Academy graduate is now due to join Jurgen Klopp’s men for their upcoming training camp in Doha.

It’s a decision that more than likely hints at an intention to make himself available for the England national side going forward.

As a particularly highly-rated talent at 20 years of age, it’s a huge boon for Gareth Southgate’s outfit going forward with the midfielder, along with fellow young gem Harvey Elliott, set to potentially secure the heart of the Three Lions’ starting-XI for the next decade or so.

Carvalho will need to work hard to get himself in the squad first, of course, though if he can anywhere close to his expected ceiling, we’d be far from surprised to learn of the No.28 catching the eye of the England boss in the near future.

