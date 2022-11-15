Ben Doak’s Mum shares her pride as the young Scot sings his first pro contract with Liverpool

Following a string of impressive performances in the youth set-up for Liverpool, Ben Doak has been rewarded with a first professional contract with the club and it’s clearly big news for the family.

His Derby County cameo gathered a lot of positive attention and even saw the 17-year-old handed a place on the bench against Southampton in the Premier League but his new contract at the club topped off a brilliant week.

Taking to her Twitter account, the forward’s Mum wrote: ‘Only the beginning for you kiddo …. What a week! Keep working son 💪🏼 …extremely proud mum☺️❤️❤️❤️’.

This has all come a great time for the youngster too, as his is about to join up with the Scotland Under-21s before probably being part of Jurgen Klopp’s Dubai winter training camp.

As we also have a game with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup looming as the first test after the end of the tournament too, he may have a chance of being handed more minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

The player has earned himself a call-up to the first-team and a new contract, now it’s time for more hard work to show that he can become involved in even more matches in the near and long-term future.

He certainly looks like an exciting talent and we could be hearing plenty more about him in the coming years.

You can view the Tweet from Doak’s Mum via @DoakDeeann on Twitter:

Only the beginning for you kiddo …. What a week! Keep working son 💪🏼 …extremely proud mum☺️❤️❤️❤️ #Bendoak pic.twitter.com/nJ0ywq36bC — DeeannD23 (@DoakDeeann) November 14, 2022

