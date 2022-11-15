(Photo) ‘Agent Trent’ – LFC fans go nuts over snap of Bellingham & Alexander-Arnold online

Posted by
(Photo) ‘Agent Trent’ – LFC fans go nuts over snap of Bellingham & Alexander-Arnold online

It’s fair to say that the vast majority of the Liverpool fanbase is keen on the idea of the Reds snapping up Jude Bellingham within one of the next two transfer windows.

A number of supporters spotted a photo of the Borussia Dortmund man sat next to fellow England international Trent Alexander-Arnold and couldn’t help but have some fun with their quote captions.

Whilst we’re confident that the club stands a good chance of acquiring the Bundesliga prodigy’s signature, it’s clear that we’ll have a fight and a half on our hands with much of Europe to get to the front of the queue.

You can catch all the fan reaction below on Twitter:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top