CBS journalist breaks big FSG u-turn over Liverpool sale

FSG are said to now ‘prefer a full sale over minority investment’ despite prior reports suggesting otherwise.

Neil Jones had previously claimed that third-party investment was the more likely option of the two.

This latest update comes from CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter with it still being noted that a takeover ‘is by no means certain’.

Important to note, 'sooner' in a sale context still takes a fair amount of time, especially with no interested party in exclusive talks or having undertaken due diligence. But sources do stress wheels are very much in motion with Mike Gordon now focused on finding options. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 15, 2022

A full sale is by no means certain. FSG don't just want the right price (they are making a huge profit either way), but the right group as well, so a lot will depend on not just the offer but the plan for the club going forward. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 15, 2022

The Merseysiders are attracting serious interest from a number of parties, which should bode well for their hopes of securing a suitable next option to take over the reins.

After a period of stability under Fenway Sports Group, one could forgive fans for feeling somewhat anxious about the prospect of serious change.

Having analysed the landscape and relevant realities – for instance, financial fair play’s lack of teeth and the impossibility of a European Super League – it’s becoming increasingly clear that our current owners are struggling to keep pace with the likes of PIF and Sheikh Mansour.

That’s no slight on John W. Henry and Co. and it’s more than admirable that Fenway are giving serious consideration to a potential eventuality that’s not only in their own interest but also the club’s going forward.

