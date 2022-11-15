‘Genuine suitor’ for full Liverpool takeover identified as FSG prepared to sell in full – Ben Jacobs

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) could get a second chance at snapping up a Premier League giant after Ben Jacobs announced FSG’s preference for a full sale of Liverpool Football Club.

The CBS Sports journalist confirmed the group is ‘a genuine suitor’ following a failed attempt to beat Todd Boehly to the purchase of Chelsea.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) are a genuine suitor and, since trying for Chelsea, have remained on the market for a global club/brand. This isn't great news for Palace (Harris/Blitzer own shares). But Palace didn't present any roadblocks during #CFC sale tender. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 15, 2022

It has to be emphasised that a takeover isn’t an absolutely certain outcome, though it’s an increasingly likely one after it was initially reported that the pursuit of third-party investment was the more ideal option.

READ MORE: CBS journalist breaks big FSG u-turn over Liverpool sale

With a net worth of roughly $3bn (according to liverpool.com), the HBSE will need assistance in taking the Reds off John W. Henry and Co.’s hands – particularly given that the club could be sold for over $3bn.

FSG expect #LFC to sell for close to $1bn more than Chelsea, although their Forbes valuation is even higher ($4.45bn). They have specifically used that sale as a yardstick. That would put a sale price in today's market at $3.7bn (£3.1bn). — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 15, 2022

Whether that will raise doubts in Fenway’s minds over Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s suitability as the next potential owner of Liverpool remains to be seen.

Whoever throws their hat into the ring, we hope our current owners will go through each proposal with the finest of toothcombs to establish which option can genuinely take us to the next level.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more