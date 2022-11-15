‘Genuine suitor’ for full Liverpool takeover identified as FSG prepared to sell in full – Ben Jacobs

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) could get a second chance at snapping up a Premier League giant after Ben Jacobs announced FSG’s preference for a full sale of Liverpool Football Club.

The CBS Sports journalist confirmed the group is ‘a genuine suitor’ following a failed attempt to beat Todd Boehly to the purchase of Chelsea.

It has to be emphasised that a takeover isn’t an absolutely certain outcome, though it’s an increasingly likely one after it was initially reported that the pursuit of third-party investment was the more ideal option.

With a net worth of roughly $3bn (according to liverpool.com), the HBSE will need assistance in taking the Reds off John W. Henry and Co.’s hands – particularly given that the club could be sold for over $3bn.

Whether that will raise doubts in Fenway’s minds over Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s suitability as the next potential owner of Liverpool remains to be seen.

Whoever throws their hat into the ring, we hope our current owners will go through each proposal with the finest of toothcombs to establish which option can genuinely take us to the next level.

