(Video) Watch Konate stop Dembele dead in training with superb defending

Ibrahima Konate’s return to Liverpool’s starting-XI toward the latter end of the first-half of the campaign was a huge boon for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Consequently, he’s played himself back into selection for France’s World Cup squad and showed already why he’s such a highly-regarded defender with some superb tracking against Ousmane Dembele in training.

The former RB Leipzig star completely shut down his international teammate with a well-timed tackle before retrieving possession.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of FFFTV (via @KonateFC):

