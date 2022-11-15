Liverpool’s Firmino decision hints at club’s transfer plan

It’s common knowledge that Liverpool’s midfield is the one department in desperate need of some serious investment and multiple additions.

Jude Bellingham is the name fans keep hearing in reports, week after week, and many rightly don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Beyond that, the club’s decision to enter into talks with Bobby Firmino over the prospect of him extending his stay at Anfield beyond the summer of 2023 (when his terms expire), as covered in a tweet by Florian Plettenberg (reported on Tribal Football), does hint at the recruitment team’s plans for the next two windows.

With three midfielders potentially set to call time on their careers in Merseyside next summer, owing to expiring contracts, there will be a clear need for new bodies.

That’s not to discount Firmino’s renewed importance this term with the 31-year-old racking up a phenomenal 13 goal contributions in 21 appearances.

If both parties shake hands on an extension, it won’t be out of desperation, especially not if he can keep up his form from the first-half of the season – he’ll have earnt it.

With that in mind, it’s a massive shame we won’t get the chance to witness our eccentric No.9 on the international stage for potentially the last time.

Nonetheless, there’ll be plenty of other big names we’ll be keeping our eye on.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo has just made United point LFC & FSG can’t afford to ignore

Between our No.27, Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah – plus an assortment of up-and-coming names that may rise up the ranks, including, most recently Ben Doak – we have more than enough firepower to see us through the next two or three seasons before investment is required.

In the meantime, it gives us time and, hopefully, the resources required to repair the damage in the middle of the park and safeguard the department for the next decade or so.

Bellingham, IF we can manage to secure his signature, will go some way to ensuring that, though it remains critical that we look to bring in one or two more names to address both the loss of potential bodies and the ageing midfield.

We simply can’t afford to wait beyond the next two windows.

