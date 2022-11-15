Liverpool could sign 31-year-old up on new contract as talks ‘progressing very well’ – Florian Plettenberg

Bobby Firmino could soon extend his contract with Liverpool with talks reportedly ‘progressing very well’.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed the news on Twitter but admitted that discussions were still a way away from finalisation.

Update #Firmino: Been told that talks about a new contract beyond 2023 are progressing very well. But no final steps at this stage. Player can really imagine to extend. Relation with Klopp should be perfect. #LFC @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/csQoCDir4N — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 15, 2022

With the club needing to focus on bolstering the middle of the park, preventing the exit of another key forward is an important step in ensuring no other distractions arise in the next two transfer windows.

It’s testament to Firmino’s dedication that he’s completely turned expectations around over his future at L4, amassing 13 goal contributions in 21 games (across all competitions) this term.

At 31 years of age, there will understandably be some grumbles among the fans over the long-term future of the forward line.

Between Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, however, there’s two very serious options for the centre-forward spot.

Cover for Mo Salah’s spot on the right wing will need to be seriously considered within the next two or three seasons but, for now, bigger priorities should take the focus.

