Liverpool takeover latest as Ambani decision clears path for $79.5bn rumoured next owner

The identity of Liverpool’s next potential owner, should a full sale be agreed by FSG, remains unclear despite a number of parties appearing to rule themselves out.

Mukesh Ambani had been linked with a full takeover, though an update from a Reliance spokesperson has claimed that reported interest in the Reds is inaccurate (ABP News).

With the pool of wealthy owners without serious human rights concerns attached thinning, it may leave fans wondering who exactly remains that is capable to taking the club to the next level.

One name that has been mentioned is $79.5bn rich Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO and current owner of the LA Clippers, whom Front Office Sports suggested could compete with the aforementioned Indian billionaire for the Merseyside-based giants.

It’s worth pointing out that the links to the American are tenuous at best, though there’s certainly some logic around the idea of Fenway handing over the keys to a compatriot.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this story as it develops but we’d advise fans to take the current batch of reports with a pinch of salt for now.

