(Video) New Joel Matip song with the van Dijk seal of approval

All Liverpool players must crave being able to hear their name ring out inside a packed Anfield but it seems like, as he already has his own, Virgil van Dijk wants his mate Joel Matip to have one more than anything else.

Thanks to Marc Kenny, a video has been shared of him signing the name of our No.32’s name to the tune of ‘Magic’ by Pilot and it’s certainly a catchy one with easy lyrics to follow.

READ MORE: (Video) Thiago leaves James Ward-Prowse on the floor after scandalous skill

The biggest fan though appears to be our No.4 who unexpectedly appears at the end of the clip to give his seal of approval by stating: “What a song!”.

So many of our supporters love both of the defenders and to be able to hear their name sung one after another would be massive for them both.

You can hear Matip’s song and watch van Dijk’s approval via @marckenny on Twitter:

Virgil asked me to play this again so he could get someone to record it on his phone to show Joël Matip. Did not expect this cameo from him though! VVD: “What a song” 😂 pic.twitter.com/jDyjM7Ca5S — Marc Kenny (@marckenny) November 13, 2022

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more