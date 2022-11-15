Potential Liverpool owner with staggering £69.2bn wealth already has advantage over £78.9bn rival – opinion

Liverpool would be in better hands with Mukesh Ambani ($90.7bn (£78.9bn)) than Steve Ballmer ($79.5bn (£69.2bn)) if one were to compare the prospective Reds owners using only financial metrics.

It goes without saying, of course, that simply having a lot of money to pump into a club isn’t the be and end all of what is classified as quality ownership.

The latter’s popularity in the NBA, with an Athletic investigation finding the American the most competent owner in the sport, should weigh in his favour should FSG have to consider approaches from the pair.

It has to be emphasised that Ambani may already be out of the running after a Reliance spokesperson branded rumours of interest in Liverpool as ‘fake’.

Likewise, links between the LA Clippers owner and the Merseysiders are currently tenuous at best.

Let’s say, for the sake of argument, however, that both options are genuine frontrunners to take over the reins from John W. Henry and Co.; Ballmer’s perceived competence as a sports owner would surely be difficult to overlook.

That’s not to say that the Indian billionaire is in any way incompetent – as a founder of the Indian Super League, there’s certainly a clear interest in football – though, barring the emergence of a report assessing his ownership skills, Ballmer may already hold the advantage.

