Rumoured $90.7bn rich next Liverpool owner could open up huge market for Reds – he’s a phenomenal negotiator

Liverpool fans may still be holding out on hope of Mukesh Ambani taking over the reins at Anfield, should FSG be open to the possibility of selling the club in full.

The Indian’s financial power coupled with the access he would provide to markets in the Far East means the Reds couldn’t rule him out as a potentially ideal option in that regard.

“Ambani’s financial clout means his power is almost unparalleled. One government official recently described Reliance as operating ‘as an independent state within a state’,” Richard Edwards wrote for inews.

“Ministers are, he added, very ‘wary of Mukesh Ambani because he is so powerful and there is a sense that he needs to be handled with care.’

“That would suggest that he’s a difficult man to say no to. Although that’s something FSG have managed to do without too much bother in the recent past.

“‘These are people who are used to having things their own way,’ says one key figure from the IPL’s earliest days. ‘Their wealth affords them a huge amount of power in India. What Mukesh Ambani wants, Mukesh Ambani generally gets.

“‘I remember one story of a franchise trying very hard to keep a player but being told in no uncertain terms that that player would be moving to the Mumbai Indians. Guess where he ended up?’

“It’s the sort of negotiation approach that most Liverpool fans would approve of. First, though, he has to convince FSG that he’s their ideal buyer.”

It’s worth noting, of course, that his current chances of seizing control of the Merseysiders are limited following a reported press release from a Reliance spokesperson denying interest in the Premier League outfit.

How much of that statement is a smokescreen to disguise Ambani’s true intentions or actual fact remains to be seen.

Given the global status of Liverpool Football Club, we’d be astounded to learn that there genuinely wasn’t the slightest bit of interest.

Keeping in mind our well-known admiration for Jude Bellingham – a top European prospect set to cost a potential suitor upwards of £100m – having the billionaire’s no-nonsense negotiating approach behind us could be the difference-maker in the summer.

