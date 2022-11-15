‘I don’t rule it out!’ – Sporting director confirms January transfer claim amid Liverpool links

Liverpool could be set for some interesting business in the January transfer window after RB Salzburg’s sporting director confirmed a winter exit is possible for linked star Noah Okafor.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Florian Plettenberg after the Sky Germany reporter noted the Reds are joined by Manchester City and AC Milan in holding interest in the highly-rated striker.

❗️News #Okafor: Sporting Director Freund confirmed our excl. news. About a transfer in winter he said at Sky Austria: „Okafor really took off last year. I hope he plays a good World Cup, then the stock Noah Okafor can become very interesting. I don't rule it out!“ @SkySportDE 🇨🇭 https://t.co/UQebNv0PQE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 15, 2022

The Swiss international has amassed 12 goal contributions in 22 games (across all competitions) already and a solid World Cup campaign could yet catapult his asking price beyond the £30.7-£35.1m range suggested.

Possessing only a two-year contract, it’s an eventuality Christoph Freund will be keeping his fingers crossed for.

Whilst adding another quality talent within the 20-24 age range can hardly hurt matters at Anfield, we’ve bigger priorities in the market to sort first.

With Jude Bellingham set to cost us beyond £100m – and Liverpool really needing at least one more top midfield signing beyond that – it’s difficult to see us having the financial leeway to bring in a striker as well.

