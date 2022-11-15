(Video) Carragher and Ferdinand clash over Ronaldo with ex-Liverpool man labelling him a ‘liability’

Liverpool supporters can enjoy the impending winter break for the World Cup as our team has recovered some form, many key players are not travelling to Qatar and for the media storm caused by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United outburst.

Debating the issues that stemmed from the Portuguese forward’s controversial decision to speak out about the club in an interview with Piers Morgan, Jamie Carragher was invited onto Rio Ferdinand’s podcast.

READ MORE: (Video) New Joel Matip song with the van Dijk seal of approval

On the show, the Scouser said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not an asset for Manchester United right now, he’s a liability!”.

The former Old Trafford defender and his co-hosts did seem to want to defend their No.7 from then on in but the Bootle-born pundit was quick to put them in their place.

You can watch the video of Carragher and Ferdinand on Ronaldo via @FIVEUK on Twitter:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT an asset for Manchester United right now, he's a LIABILITY!" 🚨@Carra23 doesn't hold back on his assessment of Ronaldo's conduct since rejoining Manchester United 😡 pic.twitter.com/QJyv3OLkJG — FIVE (@FIVEUK) November 14, 2022

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more