Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in ‘£50m’ Liverpool man

Liverpool have a host of midfielders at the club but some supporters have argued that the current selection of players have gone a little stale, so the possible interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in one player may interest some.

As reported by The Anfield Buzz: ‘Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in securing the services of Fabinho. Liverpool have reportedly set an asking price of at least £50m’.

Fabinho is and has been a mainstay of Jurgen Klopp’s team since his arrival in 2018 and so to see a player of his calibre leave the club would be a massive shift in the way that the team lines up most weeks.

READ MORE: (Video) “Is this serious?” – Virgil van Dijk reacts to viral ‘Darwin, Darwin Nunez’ song

However, it’s fair to say that our No.3 hasn’t quite hit the heights in this campaign that he has in the ones gone by – therefore some supporters may think that this could be a good time to cash in on the defensive midfielder whilst his form is on the decline.

£50 million is a considerable sum for the player and could then be invested into finding an adequate replacement, if this is what the manager wants to do.

Despite all this though, if concerns over this position on the pitch are present because of a lack of quality then removing the 29-year-old from the team would only make us weaker.

Whether you think the former Monaco man is playing well right now or not, he is certainly one of the most consistent performers we’ve had in recent years and to let him leave would be absurd.

Quite where these rumours have come from are not clear but it would be a very short-sighted move to allow a much loved and highly skilled member of our star-studded squad to leave and especially partway through the season.

You can view the Tweet about Fabinho via @TheAnfieldBuzz on Twitter:

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in securing the services of Fabinho. Liverpool have reportedly set an asking price of at least £50m. pic.twitter.com/F7HOv5rKHK — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) November 15, 2022