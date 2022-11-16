Barcelona claim that ‘Liverpool got ahead of us’ by signing 25-year-old in current squad

Liverpool are known to move quickly and quietly during the transfer window and it appears that one of our most recent deals was completed under the nose of Barcelona, snatching a player that they thought was theirs.

Speaking at a press conference, Barcelona President Joan Laporta said: “Liverpool got ahead of us in the signing of Luis Díaz. We were very interested in him. We even got to talk with his agent, but they already had advanced. We were also in an economic restructuring.”

It’s great to hear that we eventually won this battle for the signature of Luis Diaz because he has become such an important player in Jurgen Klopp’s squad – even despite his current injury that has ruled him out for several weeks.

The Colombian’s signing was so nearly the catalyst to take us on to win an unprecedented quadruple last season and he has carried this form into the new campaign, forging a strong partnership with Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah.

To see that the Reds are competing at the top table of European football is a great sign of where the club stands at the moment and should hopefully be enough to entice new owners of investors to continue to add the best players to our team.

The 25-year-old is the perfect model of player that we seem interested in; early twenties and about to explode into becoming a world-class player, and this seems like something we can continue to do in the coming years.

We may not always have the wealth of others but the pulling power of this famous club is hard to ignore.

