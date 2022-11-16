Potential next Liverpool owner ‘already some weeks’ into secret talks with FSG – Ben Jacobs

Liverpool could have a new owner sooner than some are expecting after it emerged that FSG are already ‘some weeks into talks’ with one unidentified group.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs following Fenway’s bombshell statement welcoming investment into the Premier League-based football club.

Multiple sources also say the sale process is framed towards an American-led investor, with one group already some weeks into talks and other investors, who specifically considered Chelsea, still giving a bid serious consideration. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 15, 2022

Whilst the Reds are said to be attracting interest from both the Middle East and Far East, it’s considered likely that a fellow American investor or suitor for a full takeover will be favoured; potentially someone John W. Henry and Co. are already familiar with.

Steve Ballmer would, perhaps, be a fan favourite to take over the reins in light of his reputation as a reliable set of hands in the sporting world and serious wealth.

That’s, of course, all hearsay and there are yet to be any reliable links connecting the LA Clippers owner with interest in Liverpool.

With FSG keen on protecting their legacy, we know the club won’t be palmed off to just any interested buyer; there will be some serious thought put into the next party to determine who is best capable to get the side competing with the likes of Sheikh Mansour-backed Manchester City.

