‘My understanding’ – Journalist reveals timescale behind potential Liverpool sale

Selling a football club, particularly one of the size and magnitude of Liverpool, is not a task simply done in a matter of weeks.

The general expectation, up until this point, was that it could be a matter of years before Fenway Sports Group parted ways with one their biggest sporting assets.

Ben Jacobs now reports on Twitter, however, that ‘a sale may happen sooner rather than later’, though caveated that claim with ‘”sooner” in a sales context still takes a fair amount of time’.

Important to note, 'sooner' in a sale context still takes a fair amount of time, especially with no interested party in exclusive talks or having undertaken due diligence. But sources do stress wheels are very much in motion with Mike Gordon now focused on finding options. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 15, 2022

It’s unclear, then, exactly how long it will take for the club to change hands, though it seems entirely possible that the Reds could have new ownership sooner than commentators were initially expecting.

Whoever comes into the side will have been thoroughly vetted by Mike Gordon and Fenway at large, that much we can rely upon according to a spate of reports from those close to the key decision-makers.

Whilst interest from the Middle East seems likely, it’s an option fans can already rule out given the obvious political clash with the makeup of an outfit and city that is fundamentally left-leaning to its core.

