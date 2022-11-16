Liverpool handed huge World Cup advantage that will have Man City & Arsenal fans worried

The timing of the Qatar World Cup will have been met with derision from the fanbases of both Manchester City and Arsenal – more so from the latter in light of their phenomenal start to the campaign.

It’s a break in momentum that simply isn’t needed, though, for clubs like Liverpool who have struggled with injury crisis after injury crisis and are awaiting a return to form from key players of the likes of Fabinho and Joe Gomez, it couldn’t have come sooner.

Struck by the spirit of the World Cup – set to kick off on November 20th when the hosts take on Ecuador – and want to dabble in a roll of the dice ahead of the tournament but not sure who to go with?

Gamblingauthority has all the guidance fans need to make an informed decision on the best gambling websites based in the UK.

Should the Reds avoid any further injury concerns during the period ahead, there’s no doubt a number of the Anfield faithful will be backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to mount a far more impressive assault on the Premier League and Europe in the second-half of the season.

Take into account Liverpool’s 12-day training camp in Dubai, as reported by The Athletic, and the fact that the Reds have one of the fewest numbers of internationals heading to the World Cup and it’s looking like the side will be in a strong position come December 22nd.

This could really be to our advantage after such a difficult start to the campaign 🧐 Reckon we'll see a far more consistent Liverpool after the World Cup, Reds? 🏆⬆️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/5UE4Tc8FDI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 15, 2022

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo has just made United point LFC & FSG can’t afford to ignore

That doesn’t mean it’s time for the rest of the club to put their feet up and await the return of domestic football.

Even once the likes of Naby Keita and Luis Diaz return to the squad, the reality remains that our midfield could do with a serious bit of T&C come the opening of the January window.

As such, we expect there to be some planning ahead to ensure that we have enough quality in the middle of the park to survive the remainder of 2022/23 and effectively compete on all fronts.

We know it’s an area on the pitch that our opponents will look to expose at every available opportunity and we won’t be able to bring in a world-class fix like Jude Bellingham until the summer.

It’s not all doom and gloom, of course, as there are options available on the market for a variety of prices with the likes of Konrad Laimer and Alberto Moleiro (two names to have been linked with us of late) said to be popping up on the radar.

The World Cup may be perfectly timed for us but it’s critical we capitalise on the time afforded to us if we are to have both Manchester City and Arsenal seriously worried about us in the title race.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more