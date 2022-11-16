(Video) Robertson names surprise midfielder in his dream Liverpool five-a-side team

Andy Robertson arrived at Liverpool in 2017 and has enjoyed some of the very best days under Jurgen Klopp whilst playing with a host of different players, so his dream five-a-side team of Anfield teammates would be worth listening to.

Speaking on the Pitch Side podcast, the Scotland captain’s team was: Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mo Salah.

The surprise inclusion for many would be that of our No.15 and explaining the decision, the 28-year-old said: “Shooter of a ball, clean shooting, clean shooting”.

Our left-back did doubt the work rate of the team he had selected too but it’s fair to say that he’s got himself quite a squad together there anyway.

You can listen to Robertson select his team (from 10:13) via Pitch Side on YouTube:

