(Video) “I wouldn’t be happy if I got this” – van Dijk on the personalised Lovren cushion

We all know that Dejan Lovren and Mo Salah have a seemingly unbreakable friendship but it doesn’t appear that Virgil van Dijk shares the same opinion of his former defensive partner.

During a video on the Liverpool YouTube channel, our No.4, Fabinho and Adrian had to guess which present belonged to which player and after correctly guessing the cushion of the Croatian was for the Egyptian King – the captain of Holland said: “I wouldn’t be happy if I got this”.

It did seem to be a little tongue-in-cheek from the Dutchman but it’s certainly fair to say that the legacy of his old teammate might not have lived so long, if it was up to him.

The video is another great insight into the strong team spirit that is clearly present within the dressing room, even if the Christmas spirit isn’t quite as strong!

You can view the video of van Dijk’s reaction to the Lovren cushion (from 0:35) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

