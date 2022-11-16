(Video) “Is this serious?” – Virgil van Dijk reacts to viral ‘Darwin, Darwin Nunez’ song

Virgil van Dijk has a strong connection with Liverpool supporters but even when he saw the now infamous ‘Darwin, Darwin Nunez’ song that has become viral on TikTok, he had to give an honest assessment.

If you haven’t heard the song by @pete_boc, firstly you don’t want to but then all you need to know is that it’s most well known for being a terrible effort and the hosts on the Pitch Side podcast played it to our No.4 for the first time.

The captain of Holland was a little in disbelief when he heard it, before saying: “Is this serious, or? I love the support though but I don’t think that will go on the Kop, for example – if I’m absolutely honest. It’s nice to get the support though”.

The hosts then suggested that the artist should make another song for the defender, something which he again didn’t seem too keen on!

You can watch the video of van Dijk’s take on the Darwin Nunez song via @PitchSideTweets on Twitter:

Here you go…😭@VirgilvDijk REACTS to Pete Boc’s Nunez chant!😭🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NwpcKpIRCK — Pitch Side ⚽️🎙 (@PitchSideTweets) November 15, 2022

