(Video) “This is a dream come true” – van Dijk on receiving a giant Joel Matip blanket

Virgil van Dijk has a special place in his heart for Joel Matip and when he was gifted a giant blanket emblazoned with the face of his much-loved teammate, it was only ever going to make him smile.

Our No.4 was handed the present and said: “Ooh, a blanket. I’ll have to stand up for this. This is a dream come true, just so everyone knows – I’m not joking. There’s only one Joel Matip! He makes me happy, that’s the funny thing”.

READ MORE: (Video) “I wouldn’t be happy if I got this” – van Dijk on the personalised Lovren cushion

The genuine love in his eyes and laughter that came from unwrapping the gift was a joy to behold and it seems as though it will be looked after by the captain of Holland.

Let’s hope that we can see it again one day and that the love affair between our centre-backs continues to live on for many years.

You can watch the video of van Dijk receiving the Matip blanket (from 3:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more