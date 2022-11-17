‘Wherever one is…’ – Dominic King drops teasing Bellingham & Trent update amid Liverpool links

Liverpool fans will have been observing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s friendship with Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham with interest ahead of the World Cup.

Dominic King’s update on Twitter, noting that the pair have been nigh on inseparable since Gareth Southgate’s England jetted off to Doha, will have only fanned the flames of such intrigue amid ongoing links between the 19-year-old and Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham getting ready for training; wherever one is, the other hasn’t been far away since England arrived in Doha pic.twitter.com/asGljdUjaI — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) November 17, 2022

The former Birmingham City youth prospect is enjoying another stellar campaign with in Germany and has, consequently, attracted serious interest from all over Europe.

Real Madrid and Manchester City, as things currently stand, should be considered our main competitors for the England international’s signature this summer, partly due to his price tag being likely to reach €150m – potentially beyond that point should the midfielder enjoy a successful World Cup in Qatar.

That shouldn’t necessarily prohibit Liverpool from throwing their hat into the ring (according to The Athletic, he very much remains a serious target), especially given the calibre of talent on the table.

Though, there are serious concerns around what the remainder of our business might look like should a move for Bellingham be prioritised above all else.

Much, then, may depend on the speed with which FSG resolve the matter of the potential sale of the club.