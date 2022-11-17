The nine-word exit text Carvalho sent to Portugal’s U21s boss that has landed him in hot water

Rui Jorge was far from happy with the manner in which Fabio Carvalho called time on his international commitments with Portugal U21s.

The Liverpool star may have hinted at his intention to pursue minutes with the England national team instead.

“Jorge said Carvalho told him via text message that ‘playing for Portugal U21 doesn’t bring him any benefits’,” Mitchell Wilks reported for GOAL. “He added: ‘We are from different generations, I know, but I thought he would call and that we could talk. I make a point of telling all the players that only I want in this space anyone who really wants to be here’.”

With the talent coming through for the Three Lions, Gareth Southgate will be especially delighted to have another potentially high-calibre star coming through the ranks, should he opt to start representing a different nation.

We can completely respect Carvalho’s decision to opt out of playing for Jorge’s men, or Portugal down the line.

That all being said, we can completely understand why the coach might have been left feeling a little miffed given the unsavoury nature of the announcement.

The youngster could have perhaps shown a little more class in the situation and rang his international manager to explain the situation.

We’ve no doubt it’s a young mistake that the midfielder will learn from going forward, of course, and he shouldn’t be crucified for the decision.

