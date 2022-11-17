‘I hope’ – Fabinho makes Manchester United dig regarding Casemiro transfer

Fabinho has revealed that his Brazil teammate Casemiro had spoke about playing in the Premier League before he completed his £70m move to Manchester United in the summer.

The pair are currently in Qatar preparing for the World Cup with their national side and our No. 3 has claimed that the former Real Madrid favourite ‘went to the wrong place’ in Old Trafford and explained that he hopes the signing ‘doesn’t improve’ the Red Devils too much.

“He had already commented that he’d like to play in the Premier League,” Fabinho told UOL (via Rousing The Kop). “Too bad he went to the wrong place in England, huh?

READ MORE: ‘Everyone jumped the gun’ – Glen Johnson makes Luis Diaz claim as he highlights unwarranted Darwin Nunez criticism

“I hope he doesn’t improve Manchester United that much. He, Fred, Antony, there are a lot of Brazilians going to the wrong place in the country.”

Fabinho may have started the campaign slowly for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term but he’s become recognised as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world in recent seasons.

The former AS Monaco midfielder has been a crucial part of our side since his arrival from the Ligue 1 outfit in 2018 but the way in which he often offers immense protection to our defence has been somewhat lacking so far this term.

The hope is, however, that he can return from the World Cup in form and have a big second half to the campaign for the Reds.

Casemiro is also recognised as a world-class deep lying midfielder after winning 15 major trophies with the side from the Spanish capital – including five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Despite his quality, at 30 years of age, the decision to spend £70m to secure his signature did raise a few eyebrows.

It’s great to see Fabinho offer a little dig at his compatriot for joining United but let’s hope our No. 3 and Alisson Becker have a successful tournament for their nation.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more