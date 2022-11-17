FSG insider shares what John W. Henry and Co. think about potential Liverpool sale

John W. Henry and Co. are reportedly still not sure whether they wish to fully sell Liverpool despite receiving a great deal of interest in the club.

FSG have already been in talks in one group for several weeks whilst Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment are perceived to be a ‘genuine suitor’.

“Great companies grow by adding value to their business,” Sam Kennedy, a partner at Fenway, told the Boston Globe (via The Athletic).

“One way to increase that value from time to time is to sell assets or add investors. Does that mean FSG is going to sell Liverpool? I do not know.

“It’s John Henry’s, Tom Werner’s and Mike Gordon’s job to responsibly run Fenway Sports Group and they felt this was an ideal time to explore possible opportunities for investment into the club.”

The Merseysiders will likely attract a big fee for the Americans, should they settle on an ideal party to come in for a full takeover with figures of around £3bn previously cited.

It’s interesting to get some insight into the current mood inside FSG and the apparent willingness to opt for a more patient approach.

Whilst some fans suggest that our owners will be prepared to accept any individual or group, provided they have the required funds in hand to facilitate a purchase, we’re of the mind that it will matter a great deal who comes into the club and how they intend to steer us going forward.

Bridging the gap between ourselves and Manchester City as far as finances are concerned is one thing but the next owner of Liverpool has to also ensure that our commercial activities off the pitch don’t fall behind.

