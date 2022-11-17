FSG have made up their mind on Liverpool sale as ‘game-changing move’ made – Football Insider

FSG are reportedly said to remain undecided on the question of whether to agree a full sale for Liverpool Football Club.

A new report from Football Insider, however, would appear to suggest that the Americans are leaning towards the potential eventuality of a takeover after Mike Gordon quit his role.

It’s a ‘game-changing move’, according to the publication, which could suggest the gears are already in motion and that Jurgen Klopp will be acting under new management in the relatively near future.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has reported that a full sale is the current priority of the ownership, though ‘soon’ in the football world may still be measured in months and years rather than the next few weeks.

With us being keen on making some big signings in the summer – Jude Bellingham would be at the top of that list at potentially €150m euros – a sale would be better suited to take place before the season draws to a close.

Whoever Fenway shake hands with, of course, simply has to have more than just deep pockets; fans will expect to see sound decision-making behind the scenes and a respect for the values of the city as well as the Premier League-based outfit.

