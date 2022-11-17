Gerrard admits he’s a ‘massive fan’ of reported Liverpool target and is ‘really excited’ to watch him at World Cup

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he’s a ‘massive fan’ of reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham and has tipped the teenager to become an ‘England superstar’.

The 19-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest prospects at the moment and is expected to shine for England at the Qatar World Cup.

A number of European clubs are believed to be weighing up moves for the Borussia Dortmund star with Liverpool one of the club repeatedly linked with the former Birmingham City favourite.

“I think for the viewers watching this World Cup, there’s a massive opportunity to enjoy a massive pool of players from different countries,” Gerrard said (as quoted by Liverpool Echo).

“I’ve competed against a lot of these players, your Messi’s and Ronaldo’s of this world. They’ll be the two big names with a lot of focus, but the tournament’s going to be littered with high class players.

“I’ll be focusing my attention on England, I’m really excited to watch Jude Bellingham, I’m a massive fan of him. I think the next 10 or 15 years, he’s going to become an England superstar.

“There’s a lot of Premier League players out at the World Cup and they’ll be hoping they’re on the right side of a successful tournament.”

The World Cup will certainly give Reds fans the opportunity to watch their main transfer target closely.

He’s impressed at club level both in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League and many now believe that he’s ready to shine in the Premier League.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are also rumoured to be interested in his signature and the versatile midfielder is expected to sit down with Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke once back from Qatar to discuss his future.

With Liverpool experiencing a sluggish start to the season it’s now clear that reinforcements in midfield are needed.

Both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract at the club at the end of the season while the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now the wrong side of 30.

A young yet quality addition is what is needed and Bellingham appears to tick all the boxes of our current transfer criteria.

He’s expected to set any potential suitor back anywhere in the region of £100-150m but when you consider that he has the potential to be a mainstay in the middle of the park for the next decade and more – it’s a move that appears to make sense financially.

