‘Everyone jumped the gun’ – Glen Johnson makes Luis Diaz claim as he highlights unwarranted Darwin Nunez criticism

Glen Johnson has explained that ‘everyone jumped the gun too early’ when making their judgement on Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international arrived from Benfica earlier this summer and despite scoring twice and registering an assist in his first two competitive games for the club, he then went six games without finding the back of the net which led to a significant amount of criticism.

He’s recently silenced his critics, however, with seven goals in his last 10 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side and is starting to show that he’s a ‘fantastic’ signing according to the ex-Red.

“Everyone jumped the gun too early to say he was a disappointment,” Johnson told OLBG (via Kop Times). “He’s not been there long. It’s not easy to go to a big club and hit the ground running. Not everyone can do what Luis Díaz did.

“It has been harsh to give him so much pressure and I think he’s only now showing his class. He’s a fantastic signing and I think he will be a big player for Liverpool in the coming years.”

Nunez has really stepped up in recent weeks with the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota sidelined through injury.

Our No. 27 is proving to be a real threat either operating centrally or from the left and you certainly get the feeling that he’s going to score a huge amount of goals for the club.

A lot was made of the £64m we paid to the Portuguese outfit for his signature (a fee that could rise to £85m with a number of add-ons) but he now appears to have settled on Merseyside and we’re starting to see what he’s made of.

The 23-year-old is now in Qatar with his Uruguay teammates preparing for the World Cup and we certainly wish him all the best for the tournament.

It’s great to see former Liverpool players coming out and defending our players, especially when the criticism Nunez has received has been so unwarranted.

He offers a new dimension to our attack and we’re looking forward to seeing him back in a Red shirt after the World Cup.

