Paul Joyce provides update on the future of three Liverpool stars – two are ‘likely to leave’ at end of the season

Liverpool are expected to allow Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave the club for free at the end of the season while negotiations are underway with Bobby Firmino extend his stay on Merseyside, that’s according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

All three stars are out of contract at Anfield next summer and with Jurgen Klopp wanting to add reinforcements to his midfield, the departure of our two current midfielders will free up some finances to help strike a deal for Jude Bellingham – a player that is recognised as the Reds’ top transfer target.

The No.9, meanwhile, has started the campaign superbly for the FA Cup champions and is expected to be rewarded with a fresh deal.

“Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both out of contract at the end of the season and likely to leave, while 36-year-old James Milner is another whose deal expires next summer,” Joyce wrote.

“Liverpool have also made midfield reinforcements a priority, but Klopp feels Jones has a role to play moving forward.

“Negotiations are also taking place with Roberto Firmino, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2023. The forward was left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad despite beginning the campaign with a burst of nine goals.”

READ MORE: Gerrard admits he’s a ‘massive fan’ of reported Liverpool target and is ‘really excited’ to watch him at World Cup

Keita has missed far too many games through injury since joining the club in 2018 and has only featured once this season – during our Community Shield defeat of Manchester City back in July.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, has featured four times for the club (across all competitions) and despite now appearing to be back to full fitness, he will join our No. 8 in being moved on at the end of the season.

Curtis Jones is expected to be handed a new contract by the club with our German tactician impressed with the Scouser’s development.

But Liverpool fans are still calling for fresh faces in the middle of the park and believe Bellingham is the missing piece of Klopp’s jigsaw.

It remains unclear whether the club will look to sign a new midfielder in the January window or whether they’re willing to wait out until the summer in the hope of securing the England international’s signature.

The Merseysiders, despite winning eight of their last 10 games, have started the campaign slowly and currently find themselves seven points behind Spurs who occupy the final Champions League spot, albeit with a game in hand on Antonio Conte’s men.

A huge second half to the season is needed once domestic football resumes after the World Cup and we’re already looking forward to our return to action.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more