(Video) Konate in fit of hysteria over what Ramsay did to Nunez in latest Liverpool clip

Ibrahima Konate couldn’t contain his excitement after witnessing a rather outrageous goal scored in FIFA by Calvin Ramsay.

The young Scot popped on during the centre-half’s game with Darwin Nunez, conceding two goals before finding an equaliser with an acrobatic finish to set up penalties.

We’ll be hoping to see far more defensive reliability from the right-back should he get further opportunities to shine after his return from injury.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:32), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: