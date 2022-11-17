(Video) Ibou Konate on his ‘little brother’ in the Liverpool squad that he loves

Liverpool have a very close knit squad and whilst playing a game of FIFA with the Portugal National Team, Ibou Konate let slip which member of the dressing room he treats like a younger sibling.

Whilst selecting his squad, the Frenchman put Fabio Carvalho in the starting line-up and said: “I have to put Fabio in the squad because he is my little brother. He will start because I love him”.

Despite being just 23-years-old himself, our No.5 clearly feels the need to look after the former Fulham man who has coincidentally also since cut his ties with the nation that he was selected for here.

Perhaps not a duo many knew were close but clearly a strong bond is present between the two young men.

You can watch Konate’s thoughts on Carvalho (from 0:10) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

