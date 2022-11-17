Lallana has just perfectly explained why LFC must sign player he’d find annoying

Adam Lallana admitted he’s been forced to keep a close eye on the progress of Jude Bellingham after a conversation with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson.

The former Red told The Times (via The Boot Room) that he felt the midfielder would be a particularly frustrating opponent were they to come up against each other.

“There have been lots of times, especially over the past 18 months, when I have imagined what it would be like to play against Jude Bellingham in midfield,” the former Southampton man told the publication. “I think he would annoy me — and I mean that in the nicest possible way. He would be like a rash, all over me constantly, which you don’t want as a midfielder.”

With the Merseysiders’ midfield coming under heavy fire of late, a presence like the England international in the first-XI could be exactly the inject of impetus the side needs.

READ MORE: FSG insider shares what John W. Henry and Co. think about potential Liverpool sale

We know, of course, (at the very least, it’s HIGHLY improbable) that a deal any time before the summer window is unlikely, particularly given the premium we’d be expected to fork out midway through the season.

Beyond that, we’ll be coming up against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City for the Englishman’s signature, a challenging prospect on its own.

That’s not to rule out our recruitment team, of course, and it’s worth emphasising (despite a poor start to the season) that we remain a more than attractive destination for the highly-rated midfielder.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more