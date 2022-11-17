(Video) Liverpool fans will be surprised by what Mo Salah and Sergio Ramos did this evening

Liverpool fans are aware that Mo Salah is a genuinely friendly character but they will be surprised to see the greeting he offered to Sergio Ramos while at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai this evening.

The Egyptian King has previous with the former Real Madrid defender after he was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from the Spaniard during the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev and was forced off with a shoulder injury moments later.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would go on to lose the game 3-1 to Los Blancos with our No. 11 having to watch the remainder of the clash from the sideline.

Salah would, of course, get his hand on European football’s most prestigious trophy the following year and it appears that the 30-year-old has put that incident behind him after offering a friendly hug for the PSG star this evening.

The former Chelsea and Roma winger is in contention to pick up the TikTok award for the Best Player chosen by the fans.

He is joined by fellow finalists Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner is also in contention to win the Men’s Best Player award and is once again up against Benzema and Haaland.

Let’s hope Mo gets his hands on more silverware this evening!

Check out the video of him greeting Ramos and then ex-Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic below via @SamuelLFC on Twitter:

Mo Salah hugging Sergio Ramos and Zlatan. 😅 pic.twitter.com/I1jl84uqHv — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 17, 2022

