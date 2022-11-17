Liverpool star who has featured just seven times this season set to be offered new contract – Paul Joyce

Curtis Jones is set to be handed a new contract at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp continuing to be impressed by the England youth international’s development.

The Academy graduate signed a new long-term deal with the club back in 2020 but negotiations are underway for another fresh deal that will see him remain at the club past the current expiry date of 2025, that’s according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

Despite showing glimpses of his potential when called upon, the 21-year-old is yet to fully convince most Liverpool supporters that he has a future at the club.

Injuries have hampered his career far more often than he would’ve liked and his time spent on the sidelines means he’s been limited him to just seven appearances this term (across all competitions).

With Naby Keita’s future on Merseyside remaining unclear, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s current deal expiring at the end of the season and many of our current midfield options now on the wrong side of 30, Klopp believes that placing his faith in the versatile Scouser is a good idea.

The FA Cup champions are expected to push hard for the signing of an elite midfielder either in January or summer, with Jude Bellingham the name on most people’s lips.

The talented teenager, who is expected to shine for England during the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, will not come cheaply, however.

Any potential suitor will be expected to meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of somewhere in the region of €150m for their star man.

