Liverpool can repeat Sturridge transfer trick by capitalising on growing Chelsea problem

Liverpool could be set to take advantage of Mason Mount’s contract uncertainty at Chelsea after the Blues delayed talks over a renewal until after the World Cup.

Jacob Steinberg at The Guardian has claimed that Juventus and the Reds are keeping an eye on the England international whilst the situation develops.

It’s a situation that could lead to a repeat of the Reds’ snapping up of another top player (albeit, Daniel Sturridge wasn’t held in as high regard at the time) and potentially for a cut-price fee.

READ MORE: Liverpool will be without key star for a long time – Pep Lijnders has confirmed it

With only a year set to be left on Mount’s contract come the summer, it’s certainly an avenue the club could seriously consider to bolster a department that is set to be light three men in 2023 once James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s terms all expire.

The England international has amassed eight goal contributions in 21 appearances (across all competitions) this season – stats that may appeal to our recruitment team should more than industry and guile be required.

At 23 years of age too, Mount would fit perfectly within the ideal age profile favoured by our recruitment team.

🔴 EOTK INSIDER 🔴: FSG want to sell Liverpool? What’s actually going to happen?… and more